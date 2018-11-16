Delad pott när IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK tog emot Uppsala Tekno

Hemmalaget IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK och Uppsala Tekno tog en poäng var i mötet i division 2 Uppland i innebandy. Matchen slutade 9–9 (3-2, 4-2, 2-5).
Matchen blev den femte i rad utan seger för IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK.
IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK:s mål gjordes av Amanda Hedblom 2, Josefine Andersson 2, Clara Östlund 2, Sanna Holgersson, Linnéa Gustafsson och Jennifer Höglund, Uppsala Teknos av Lisa Johansson 2, Hannah Ingvarsdotter 2, Amanda Lundgren 2, Sandra Wahlqvist, Sofia Ronström och Mathilda Ivarsson.
IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK har nu två poäng efter fem spelade matcher, medan Uppsala Tekno har sju poäng efter fyra matcher.
Tisdag 27 november 20.30 spelar IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK borta mot Stenhagen U.