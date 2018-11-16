Tisdag 20 november
Div 2 dam | 16 nov

Delad pott när IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK tog emot Uppsala Tekno

Hemmalaget IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK och Uppsala Tekno tog en poäng var i mötet i division 2 Uppland i innebandy. Matchen slutade 9–9 (3-2, 4-2, 2-5).

Matchen blev den femte i rad utan seger för IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK.

IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK:s mål gjordes av Amanda Hedblom 2, Josefine Andersson 2, Clara Östlund 2, Sanna Holgersson, Linnéa Gustafsson och Jennifer Höglund, Uppsala Teknos av Lisa Johansson 2, Hannah Ingvarsdotter 2, Amanda Lundgren 2, Sandra Wahlqvist, Sofia Ronström och Mathilda Ivarsson.

IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK har nu två poäng efter fem spelade matcher, medan Uppsala Tekno har sju poäng efter fyra matcher.

Tisdag 27 november 20.30 spelar IBK Östhammar/Midas IBK borta mot Stenhagen U.

Div 3 herr | 17 nov
Bälinge kunde inte stoppa formstarka Roslagsalliansen

Bälinge och Roslagsalliansen möttes på lördagen i IFU Arena. Roslagsalliansen hade fyra vinster i...

Div 6 herr | 18 nov
Väddö U slog Våsc på hemmaplan

Det blev Väddö U som vann mötet i division 6 Uppland östra i innebandy på hemmaplan mot Våsc, med...

Div 3 herr | 10 nov
Formstarka Roslagsalliansen tog ny seger mot Midas

Roslagsalliansen är svårstoppade för tillfället. När laget mötte Midas hemma i Sportcentrum på...

Div 3 herr | 17 nov
Tung förlust när Midas krossades av Loke

Midas hade riktigt stora problem med Loke i division 3 Uppland i innebandy, och föll tungt på...

Div 6 herr | 11 nov
Väddö U förlorade hemma mot Nyby

Väddö U förlorade hemmamatchen mot Nyby i division 6 Uppland östra i innebandy på söndagen. 7–11...

Div 3 herr | 10 nov
Roslagsalliansen förlorade borta mot Wåhla

Roslagsalliansen förlorade bortamatchen mot Wåhla i division 3 Uppland i innebandy på lördagen....

Div 3 herr | 10 nov
Match igen när Roslagsalliansen tar emot Midas

Uppehållet är över och i dag gästar Midas Roslagsalliansen i Sportcentrum i division 3 Uppland....

Allsvenskan herrar | 12:30
Avstängd efter två röda – nu kommenterar Abdullahi händelsen i Torslanda: ”Försöker provocera”

Med fyra minuter kvar av matchen mot Torslanda reducerade Endrit Abdullahi till 38–30, trots...

Sport/Fotboll/Div 4 herr | 07:50
Rådmansös fyrverkeri – värvar bland annat från Rimbo: "Ska visa att vi är på riktigt"

Rådmansö spelar division 4 nästa år – och ligger inte på latsidan inför 2019. Nu står det klart...

Superettan | 10:44
Avslöjar: Emil Skogh ska provträna med VSK Fotboll

Emil Skogh fick inte förlängt avtal med Örgryte IS. Nu kan Sporten avslöja att den målfarlige...

Div 3 dam | Igår
I skuggan av Tollbrings – här är Rimbos okända handbollsfamilj: ”Vi är överallt”

Ett par långa handbollskast från Sparbankshallen ligger Långsjöskolans Sporthall. Där huserar HF...

Sport/Handboll/Allsvenskan herrar | Igår
Kugge ifjol – men nu saknas Lindroos i Rimbo: "Vet inte riktigt"

Han spelade gott om matcher i fjol – och stod för flera fina prestationer i Rimbotröjan. I år har...

Sport/Innebandy | Igår
Vintersvepet: Derbyseger, urladdning och säsongens elfte raka förlust

Ny vecka innebär nytt vintersvep. Norrtälje IK har det riktigt kämpigt i hockeytrean, Väddö...

Allsvenskan herrar | 17 nov
Dubbla förlusten för Rimbo – Abdullahi avstängd efter rött kort: ”Det slår hårt”

Det var aldrig något snack i Torslanda. Redan efter 20 minuter hade hemmalaget ett...

Fotboll | 18 nov
Inget Superettan för Skogh – förlorade i kvalreturen med minsta möjliga marginal: ”Otroligt surt"

Efter 4–2 hemma mot Varberg stod Emil Skogh och hans Oskarshamn med ena foten i Superettan. Men...

Rallycross | 18 nov
Ett race återstår – men Michalak är redan inställd på nästa säsong: ”Vill få upp speeden”

Han har gjort sitt bästa resultat i karriären, men samtidigt dragit med en del problem vid sidan...

Div 3 herr | 15 nov
BKV slår på stort – Rimbostjärnan blir första nyförvärvet: "Känns självklar"

BKV Norrtälje tar nya tag efter degraderingen till division 3. Nu är första nyförvärvet klar –...

Allsvenskan herrar | 15 nov
Rimbonians lyft – trots oförklarliga andningsproblem: "Bara jag inte dör"

Isak Thorström har levererat på Rimbos niometerslinje i Endrit Abdullahis skadefrånvaro. Nu...

Div 2 | 16 nov
Repris: Rimbo föll mot Haninge – så var matchen minut för minut

Nu gäller det! Ska det bli Alltvåan för Rimbo Hockey? Då krävs det tre poäng hemma mot Haninge....

Div 3 herr | 14 nov
BKV-sportchefen om truppläget – de riskerar att försvinna: "Inget klart"

BKV Norrtälje blickar mot 2019 och en omstart i division 3. Då kan en del spelare försvinna –...

